Peace Arch border crossing. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Live updates: Latest on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 19: Trudeau says social distancing to take place 'anywhere from weeks to months'

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 pandemic for Thursday, March 19. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Cloverdale rugby team returns home from U.K. after tour was cut short by COVID-19. Rugby players in Surrey, begin two weeks of self-isolation.

• A Peace Arch Park RV resident says not all returning snowbirds are self-isolating for 14 days – which is a requirement of the provincial government due to the threat of COVID-19 transmission.

• White Rock/South Surrey Facebook COVID-19 group aims to connect helpers with those in need

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced:

• The border between Canada and the U.S. will close sometime on Friday night.

• Details on the non-essential border closure were still being worked out with the American government, Trudeau said.

• Trudeau promises $25 million for researchers coming up with tests, treatments and cures for COVID-19. He said more than 50,000 Canadians have been tested for the coronavirus.

• Trudeau said Canadian Blood Services still needs blood donations.

• Help your neighbours grocery shop, support and show gratitude to health care works, truckers, and anyone who has to work amid COVID-19.

• Social distancing will need to continue “anywhere from weeks to months,” he said.

• Trudeau says Canada is “considering using any measures necessary” to make sure enough medical supplies exist. He said government will look at military production if needed.

Peace Arch News

Previous story
CVRD recreation facilities close doors amid coronavirus precautions
Next story
COVID-19 testing site to open at Chilliwack Health Unit starting Monday

Just Posted

Most Read