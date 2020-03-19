Live updates: Latest on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 19: Trudeau says social distancing to take place 'anywhere from weeks to months'

The latest from Surrey, White Rock and beyond on the COVID-19 pandemic for Thursday, March 19. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

• Cloverdale rugby team returns home from U.K. after tour was cut short by COVID-19. Rugby players in Surrey, begin two weeks of self-isolation.

• A Peace Arch Park RV resident says not all returning snowbirds are self-isolating for 14 days – which is a requirement of the provincial government due to the threat of COVID-19 transmission.

• White Rock/South Surrey Facebook COVID-19 group aims to connect helpers with those in need

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced:

• The border between Canada and the U.S. will close sometime on Friday night.

• Details on the non-essential border closure were still being worked out with the American government, Trudeau said.

• Trudeau promises $25 million for researchers coming up with tests, treatments and cures for COVID-19. He said more than 50,000 Canadians have been tested for the coronavirus.

• Trudeau said Canadian Blood Services still needs blood donations.

• Help your neighbours grocery shop, support and show gratitude to health care works, truckers, and anyone who has to work amid COVID-19.

• Social distancing will need to continue “anywhere from weeks to months,” he said.

• Trudeau says Canada is “considering using any measures necessary” to make sure enough medical supplies exist. He said government will look at military production if needed.

Peace Arch News