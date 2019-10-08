LIVE STORY: Abbotsford all-candidates meeting

Those running in the Abbotsford riding square off tonight at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

The six men and women seeking to be the Member of Parliament for Abbotsford will take the stage this evening at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium in an all-candidates forum hosted by the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. It is sponsored by the Fraser Valley Indo Canadian Business Association and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

The candidates are: Conservative Ed Fast; Liberal Seamus Heffernan; the NDP’s Madeleine Sauve; Locke Duncan of the People’s Party; Aeriol Alderking of the Christian Heritage Party; and Stephen Fowler of the Green Party.

While you wait for the meeting to begin, find out more about the candidates here.

Follow along and refresh this story regularly to read what the candidates are saying on the issues.

6:27 p.m.

The meeting is set to begin soon and people continue to filter into the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. The auditorium’s 386 seats are a little less than half full.

6:34 p.m.

Each candidate will get three-minute opening statement. Questions from a three-person panel will follow. Each candidate will also get three special speaking/rebuttal cards to comment on another candidate’s answer. The audience also has been given cards on which they can fill out questions to be asked of candidates.

Local lawyer Douglas Macadams, who has plenty of experience with leading such meetings, is moderating.

6:39 p.m.

Candidates are seated alphabetically. MCA has filled out some more. Bottom is 2/3 full. Mezzanine only sparsely filled.

6:41 p.m.

Alderking of the Christian Heritage Party goes first.

Says Christian Heritage Party puts priority on freedom and life. Starts speaking about need to protect life from conception. Says party stands for “alternative medicines, alternative therapies.”

Says party stands for “family.”

“The family has been under attack as never before,” she says. Alderking says party wants a “fair tax” and reduce income tax burden.

6:44 p.m.

Locke Duncan of People’s Party of Canada goes now.

“I’m a newbie at this, so bear with me,” he says.

Duncan says his party will lower taxes by doing “the needed tax reform” by changing to two levels of taxation. Says it will save all Canadians money.

Says party can balance budget in two years by reducing government, cutting foreign aid and slashing corporate welfare.

Says debt is a tax. Says policies will increase investment in Canada.

6:47 p.m.

Ed Fast of the Conservatives, the incumbent, goes next.

Starts by talking about moving to Abbotsford 37 years ago and seeing his kids and grandchildren born here.

Shifts to his last 14 years as MP and time as a cabinet minister under the Harper government.

Speaks of leading Canada’s trade agenda.

Pivots back to how he was elected as school board member and councillor.

“Over those years, you’ve trusted me to make tough decisions for you, the community, for the country. I don’t believe I’ve failed you.”

“I’ve led with courage, I’ve led with tact.”

6:50 p.m.

Stephen Fowler of the Greens go next.

Talks about values of the Green Party.

“We need an honest, ethical, compassionate leadership,” he says.

Fowler says the status quo isn’t ideal. Says the country needs a party and a leader with a vision. Talks up Elizabeth May.

Now pivots to the dangers posed by climate change.

“We are headed down an unsurviveable trail and we need a course change.”