Live Kicks: Kaeshammer returns with virtuosic piano and all-star quartet

Hailing from Vancouver Island is boogie woogie jazz pianist, singer, songwriter, and producer Michael Kaeshammer.

He’s starting off the Live Kicks performance series hosted by Kicking Horse Culture, which begins October 3 and heads straight through to April.

The first show is sure to impress. Kaeshammer takes the stage at the Golden Civic Centre on October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Kaeshammer’s latest album, Something New, came out in April 2018, which is described as richly melodic and warmly accessible. Most of the album recording took place in New Orleans, with an A-list cast of guest musicians and vocalists, adding musical resonance to his songs. The only non original song on his album is Sweet Georgia, which he reinvents with his virtuosic piano playing, giving it a rollicking and swinging makeover.

His recording career spans over 22 years and 12 albums. In 2018, Kaeshammer was nominated for a Juno Award for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year for his 2016 album, No Filter, his eighth nomination and second award. He has also earned multiple Western Canadian Music Award nominations, winning both Musician of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. In 2017 he won Jazz Artist of the Year for No Filter.

Kaeshammer’s music is designed to stimulate and satisfy himself as he follows his own muse, pumping out highly entertaining and compelling music.

As a master of his craft, Kaeshammer got his start in the music industry as a child. In the 1990s, he became an overnight sensation as the “boogie-woogie wunderkind,” and added to his career over the years.

Since his start with piano, he has added elements of modern jazz, contemporary pop, and New Orleans funk into his repertoire.

This isn’t the first time Kaeshammer has wowed the crowd at the Golden Civic Centre. In 2016, Kicking Horse Culture added him to the bill, and he impressed audiences then. On October 3, he returns with an all-star quartet, featuring material from his latest album.

His latest work boasts some of his most delightful and powerful original songs. The show is sure to impress, which Kicking Horse Culture saw in spades back in 2016, stating it was arguably the most musically entertaining and exciting concert performed in the Live Kicks concert series in all of its history.

Tickets to the show are available at the Art Gallery of Golden, or by calling 250-344-6186.