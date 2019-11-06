Live Kicks: Blues-rock goddess Terra Lightfoot graces Golden Civic Centre

By Keri Sculland

Get ready for some blues and rock guitar when Terra Lightfoot comes to town.

Lightfoot is joined by Sam Weber on tour, combining their music for a truly unique and unforgettable evening.

When Lightfoot began her music career, her sound took on more folk flavours, but not long after, she plugged in and unleashed the electric guitar riffs and powerful vocals that comprise her modern sounds.

Her latest album, New Mistakes, serves up bluesy soul and striking lyrics, which was acknowledged with a Juno nomination for adult alternative album of the year. In March 2018, Lightfoot and her guitar were featured in Guitar Player Magazine.

All the way from a small town near Hamilton, Ont., Lightfoot is travelling Western Canada with Weber, who had his start on the West Coast.

On October 25, Weber dropped his latest album, Everything Comes True, which expands on his recent EP, New Agile Freedom. Getting his start in North Saanich, Weber has been working on his sound in Los Angeles, US, studios.

Weber has been touring independently and internationally with his band since 2013, but at the Civic Centre, the two artists complement their talents for a memorable show, and share a record label as well as the stage.

Catch Lightfoot and Weber at the Golden Civic Centre on Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at the Art Gallery of Golden, and by calling 250-344-6168.

More information about upcoming Live Kicks shows can be found at www.kickinghorseculture.ca/live-kicks-2019-20.