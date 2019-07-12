Live edge furniture company opens in Creston

Jeremy and Sarah Smith are the proud owners of Dombelltay Custom and Live Furniture in Creston.

Jeremy and Sarah Smith are the proud owners of Dombelltay Custom and Live Furniture in Creston. Left to right Isabella, Jeremy, Taylor, Dominic and Sarah Smith. (Photo credit Jenneil Peters)

Dombelltay is family-run custom furniture and home decor company specializing in live edge wood.

“We incorporate the natural edge of the wood into a functional one-of-kind piece of furniture,” said Jeremy. “Each piece we build is a one-off and never duplicated. We’re creating unique pieces of furniture and decor for homeowners.”

Each custom design takes two to four weeks.

“We encourage people to stop in for a consultation, many times clients know what they want in advance, and they have two-dimensional plans we can work from,” said Jeremy. “If not, we can render a mock-up design and send pictures halfway through the project. We want the client to be a part of the process.”

With a background in landscaping, Jeremy wanted to bring his craftsmanship outside to inside the house.

“We just started the live edge furniture last year and have expanded into building epoxy wood tables featuring resin and glow sand,” said Jeremy. “We have perfected our epoxy technique to a science.”

The Smiths believe in supporting local artistry and offer consignment to local artisans and entrepreneurs in the Creston Valley.

“Early on, we decided to share our storefront with other entrepreneurs in the area. We or somebody in town make everything you will find in our store,” said Sarah.

When asked about the meaning of Dombelltay.

Sarah replied, “Dombelltay is our kids’ names mixed together. We thought it fit us!”

Dombelltay Custom and Live Furniture is located at 2804 unit 3 Highway 3 in Creston. For information, visit Dombelltay on Facebook.

