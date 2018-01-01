Dave Del Rizzo goes live on the air for the first time from Peach CIty Community Radio’s studio in the Cannery Trade Centre. (Steve Kidd/Western News)

Live broadcast with CFUZ

Peach City Radio is now able to stream live to the internet

I visited CFUZ’s New Year’s Day open house and got more than I bargained for, ending up being interview on-air by Peach City Radio director Dave Del Rizzo while interviewing him. Check out the Wednesday Western News for more from the interview.

vid

