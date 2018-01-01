Live broadcast with CFUZ

I visited CFUZ’s New Year’s Day open house and got more than I bargained for, ending up being interview on-air by Peach City Radio director Dave Del Rizzo while interviewing him. Check out the Wednesday Western News for more from the interview.
Peach City Radio is now able to stream live to the internet
Feasability study will look at final link between downtown and Kitsumkalum River
Saanich is still finalizing its response to a judicial review that has taken the fight over a controversial bylaw designed to protect environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) from the political area into the courtroom.
Residents will learn how to survive on their own for seven days
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue's final call of 2017 was at Little White east of Kelowna
Year in Review
Nicole Read said last fall she won't try for a second term
The Bulkley Valley Search and Rescue group hopes to have drones up and running by spring.