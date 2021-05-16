Litter woes continue at ‘Locks of Love’ fence near Tofino-Ucluelet

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the â€˜Locks of Loveâ€™ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)

The West Coast’s ‘Locks of Love’ fence has again become a frustrating eyesore as visitors to the area continue to bizarrely cover it with garbage in what’s seemingly become a frustrating and harmful ritual.

Visitors have long been stopping at the chain link fence along Hwy. 4 at Wally Creek on their way in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region and many have placed a padlock on the fence as a romantic gesture to commemorate their West Coast experiences.

A horrifying trend of stringing up trash on the fence has popped up in recent years and was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic as disposable face masks have become common ‘mementos’ left behind.

A team from WestCoast WILD Adventures did their best to clean the fence last week as coworkers Anne-Marie Gosselin, Kelly Bedford and Teyah Little tackled the site on May 2.

Gosselin told the Westerly News they had seen a Facebook post showing the fence strewn with trash and were “disgusted” by it, agreeing to leave for work early the next day to remove as much as they could.

“It hit a few nerves. It really got us passionate about what was going on up there,” Gosselin said. “Somebody had to do something and we had time.”

She said they arrived at the fence a little before 9 a.m. armed with garbage bags, gloves, scissors and other debris tackling tools.

“We all stood there for probably about two minutes not even knowing where to start,” she said. “It was disgusting. We cut off as much as we could.”

She said the fence was covered with a wide assortment of misguided mementos, ruining the otherwise spectacular scenery.

“The creativity of what people use to put on that fence is amazing. What people find in their cars or have in their back pockets that they think is OK to leave, credit to them, they’re being creative, but I had no idea how much junk was on that fence,” she said.

“If you just walk away from the fence it’s this beautiful serene picturesque place and then that fence is just being covered with people’s garbage, people’s memories I guess, but it just looked gross when you’re up close to it and you’re really paying attention to what you’re cutting off.”

She said the area is an important wildlife habitat and the microplastics created by the garbage on the fence could be catastrophic.

“We live and play in that water,” she said. “It’s really important for us that we keep it clean and pristine as much as possible.”

She said the WestCoast WILD Adventures team left signs asking people not to leave litter and plans to keep their eye on the spot.

“We’ll do our best, but I think it’s going to take the entire community,” she said.

Goslin posted photos of the fence and the team’s work to clean it on the company’s Facebook page on May 2 and said she and her crew were surprised and inspired by the response they received.

“When I posted that, I had no idea it would go that far and reach that many people,” she said. “It was great to hear the majority of the community celebrating what we had done. It made us feel good because you never know what reaction you’ll get for taking off peoples’ potential memories. It made us feel good, it made us feel engaged in the community, it made us realize the community knows that we’re out there and that we care and that we’re paying attention. So that was really cool. We were all really excited about that.”

Local interest in removing the fence from the area gained momentum last September when Ucluelet locals Dan and Jessica Rutherford spent a day clearing debris off of it and raised their concern about how grotesque it had become.

The area sits outside the jurisdictions of both Tofino and Ucluelet and is the responsibility of B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

A ministry spokesperson told the Westerly News last week that the ministry is aware of the COVID-19 masks and other garbage being hung on the fence and continues to investigate potential signage for the site.

“There is no regular litter pick-up at this location, like there would be at a rest area. The ministry is looking at installing ‘no litter’ signage to remind people not to leave garbage on the fence itself, and in the area. While there is no regular litter removal, the ministry does remove debris once it is over a certain size and in accordance with our provincial maintenance specifications,” the spokesperson wrote via email. “Enforcement of regulatory signage, or any applicable laws, is the responsibility of the local police agency or RCMP.”

They added that the fence will not be removed.

“The fence cannot be removed. Wally Creek, at the Kennedy Love Locks location, can have dangerously heavy water flows, especially when the river is high. The chain link fence was installed as a safety measure to both limit people from accessing the water and to provide a small platform for people to view the river without danger of falling in,” the spokesperson wrote. “Because the fence is a safety measure, it will remain in place. The ministry reminds people that littering is prohibited in British Columbia and encourages people to refrain from leaving face masks on the fence.”

