Literacy Week coming to Trail: Make reading time, family time

Stories and singing with pre-schoolers are part of Imagination Station at the Trail and District Public Library every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This coming week is special, however, because Family Literacy Week 2020 will take place from Jan. 26 to Feb 2. The theme is “Let’s Read Together!”

It will focus on families reading together to connect, discover and enjoy.

Donna Tremblay, children’s programmer at the district library, says it’s important to read at least 15 minutes a day to children, and for caregivers to lead by example with the content of their choice be it magazines, books, or newspapers.

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter