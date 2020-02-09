Literacy organization looks for tutoring help in Nanaimo

Literacy Central Vancouver Island asking for volunteer tutor for indigenous learners

Literacy Central Vancouver Island is looking for a volunteer tutor for indigenous adult learners. (Stock photo)

A local literacy organization is hoping a volunteer can help out with reading, writing and arithmetic, as well as humanity.

Literacy Central Vancouver Island is looking for a volunteer tutor for indigenous adult learners. The tutor would be asked to be able to teach basic numeracy, reading and writing for adults 18-plus.

“Teaching experience and understanding of barriers to learning, such as addictions, mental health and trauma are required,” notes a Volunteer Nanaimo posting.

An RCMP security check will be paid for by the agency, and commuting costs can also be covered.

For more information, call Nicola at 250-754-8988 or e-mail info@literacycentralvi.org.

Storytime recorders sought

The Nanaimo region’s John Howard Society is looking for volunteers to help with its Story Book Dads program. Volunteers are asked to go to Nanaimo Correctional Centre at least once a month to record fathers there reading a book to their child.

For more information, call Rosemary at the John Howard Society at 250-754-1266.

Hairdressing help needed

The Salvation Army is hoping a hairdresser or barber can spare their time to voluntarily provide haircuts once or twice a month to low-income clients at the New Hope Centre downtown.

“This person must have their own hairdressing or barber’s tools and have experience,” notes the Volunteer Nanaimo posting.

For more information, call Leah at 250-824-0197 or e-mail leah_howrayd@sananaimo.org.

Camp asking for volunteers

The Canadian Cancer Society is asking for volunteers to become involved at Camp Goodtimes on the Lower Mainland, a camp for kids and families affected by cancer.

“Participants experience adventure, take on challenges, form lasting friendships and unforgettable memories,” notes a Volunteer Nanaimo posting. “Be a part of this life-changing experience.”

Volunteers age 19-plus are asked to apply at www.campgoodtimes.org, with a variety of positions available as counsellors, dining hall staff members or health-care personnel.

Training will happen June 13-14 in Maple Ridge. An RCMP security check is required and is paid for by the agency.

