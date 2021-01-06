Lit candle during power outage causes fire

More than 2,000 homes were without power in Osoyoos Tuesday

Osoyoos fire went to a candle fire at a home but the owner had put it out with a fire extinguisher on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

A candle being used during yesterday’s power outage caused a fire inside an Osoyoos home on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Osoyoos firefighters were called at 5:35 p.m. to the two-storey home at Red Haven Court and Jubilee Road.

“The homeowners had lit a candle during last night’s power outage and the candle had caught some nearby plastic on fire,” said Osoyoos fire chief Ryan McCaskill. “The owner was alerted to the fire by the smoke detector and used a fire extinguisher to put it out. By the time we arrived, the fire had been extinguished.”

Almost the entire town of Osoyoos experienced a power outage around 4:30 p.m. Fortis reported that around 2,000 residents were without power. It isn’t known what caused the power outage.

The quick actions of the homeowner and by having a fire extinguisher in the home saved potential fire damage and injury, McCaskill said.

