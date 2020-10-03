Lists of election candidates now final in Nanaimo’s three ridings

The candidate nomination deadline has now passed, and voters know who is running in each riding. (Black Press photo)

Nanaimo voters now know which names will be on the ballot on election day, Oct. 24.

Elections B.C. has published a final list of candidates on its website, as Friday afternoon was the deadline for candidate nominations.

Nanaimo

Kathleen Jones, B.C. Liberal Party

Sheila Malcolmson, B.C. NDP

Lia Versaevel, B.C. Green Party

Nanaimo-North Cowichan

Parksville-Qualicum

Rob Lyon, B.C. Greens

Don Purdey, Conservatives

John St. John, Independent

Michelle Stilwell, B.C. Liberals

Adam Walker, B.C. NDP

Those interested in voting by mail should request a voting package from Elections B.C. as soon as possible at http://votebymail.elections.bc.ca or by calling 1-800-661-8683.

Advance voting will happen Oct. 15-Oct. 21 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and election day is Oct. 24 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For information about voting places, visit http://wheretovote.elections.bc.ca.

Voters should bring their ‘where to vote’ card to voting stations, as Elections B.C. says it will make the process faster and easier. Elections B.C. accepts various forms of identification and proof of address; for information, visit http://elections.bc.ca/id.

Voters are encouraged to wear a mask to voting stations and will not be asked to remove their mask to vote. Voters may also wish to bring their own pens or pencils.

