LIST: Surrey’s upcoming Christmas tree chipping fundraisers, bottle drives

Chip-in for community causes this new year and recycle your tree, bottles

The Surrey Fire Fighters annual tree chip will take place on January 6, 2018. (@SFFCharitable / Twitter)

Looking for an inexpensive, convenient and environentally friendly way to clear out your Christmas tree?

There are plenty of local tree-chipping fundraisers where you can take your tree and, as a bonus, help raise money for community organizations. Many of the events will also be collecting bottles, so it’s also a way to sort out all of the recycling left over from the holiday season.

Please note that you should make sure to remove wires, decorations and tree stands from your tree before taking it to any tree-chipping fundraiser.

North Surrey Secondary

Come on up to North Surrey Secondary School’s dry grad fundraiser on Jan. 6 and 7 to chip your tree and recycle any bottles leftover from holiday celebrations. Donations will go towards organizing a fun and entertaining, drug and alcohol free grad celebration.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: North Surrey Secondary School, 15945 96 Ave.

Cost: By donation

Surrey Fire Fighters

Every year, more than 45 firefighters volunteer to help locals remove trees from their vehicles and toss them in the chipper. Donations benefit the Surrey Fire Fighter’s youth and family programs.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Newton Athletic Park, 7395 128 St., or Guildford Town Centre, 10355 152 St.

Cost: By donation

Cloverdale Catholic School

Annual Christmas tree chipping fundraiser. All proceeds go to Cloverdale Catholic School.

When: Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Precious Blood Parish Centre, 17475 59 Ave.

Cost: Minimum $5 donation

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary will be hosting their annual tree chipping and bottle drive fundraiser again this year, as they have done for more than 25 years. All proceeds will go towards the LTSS music department to help fund the senior students’ band trip to Hawaii and the junior students’ band trip to Santa Clara.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, 6151 180 St.

Cost: By donation

Clayton Heights Secondary

Clayton Heights Secondary will be hosting their annual tree chipping and bottle drive fundraiser again this year, with all proceeds going towards Dry Grad.

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Clayton Heights Secondary, 7003 188 St.

Cost: By donation

Know of a tree chip or a holiday bottle drive in Surrey that’s not on this list? Send the details to editor@cloverdalereporter.com.

