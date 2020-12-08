List of Chilliwack schools on Fraser Health COVID-19 site grows to 10

One school in the district has seven days listed as potential exposure events

The number of Chilliwack schools with active exposure notices grew to 10 on Monday.

Some of the exposure events cover long periods of time, as long as seven days at Promontory Heights Community elementary. There has also been a new announcement of a bus route exposure. That exposure is Route 30 on Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2, from 6:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Families that use that route have been informed of their next steps, which is to monitor for symptoms and continue attending school.

The information on school exposures is publicly available via Fraser Health on their School Exposure website. Exposure notices drop off the list after 14 days.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. the listed exposures are as follows:

Chilliwack Middle: Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Chilliwack Secondary: Nov. 24, 25, 26, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

East Chilliwack Elementary: Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

G.W. Graham Secondary: Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Mount Slesse Middle School: Nov. 24

Promontory Heights Community Elementary: Nov. 26, 27, 28, 30, Dec. 1, 2 and 3

Rosedale Traditional Community: Nov. 24, 27, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Sardis Elementary: Nov. 24, 25, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Sardis Secondary: Nov. 24, 25, 30, Dec. 1 and 2

Vedder Middle: Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2

(Note: Fraser Health incorrectly lists “Sardis Middle” as having an expsore. There is no such school in the district.)

On the weekend, Fraser Health announced a new way of informing students and staff about exposures.

There are now three different types of letters that go to a school community: Early notification of exposure, early notification for no exposure and and early notification to the entire school.

The early notification of exposure is for classes where a positive case was in attendance during their infectious period. All others in the school will get a “not exposed” letter.

The entire school community will get the early notification only when a case is not attached to any specific class. An example would be where the case is a vice-principal who would not be assigned a specific class.

As soon as contact tracing is completed, Fraser Health will issue a school bulletin to let the school community know that all their work with the associated positive case is complete.

-with files from Lauren Collins

