List of cancelled Cowichan Valley community events

John Elzinga was the bearer of bad news on Thursday night at Cowichan Performing Arts lobby. His duty, as General Manager of CVRD Community Services, was to tell disappointed Natalie McMaster fans that her concert had been cancelled due to new BC Ministry of Health guidelines regarding large gatherings of people within the province. (Kathryn Swan photo)

In an effort to keep Cowichan Valley residents as informed as possible on the state of public events during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis, we have reserved this space for community announcements of the cancellation of public events. The following file will be updated every time we are informed of a cancellation. If you have an event that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and would like the public to be aware of any postponements or cancellations, please email editor@cowichanvalleycitizen.com and put “Cancelled event” in the subject line.

Completely Creedence, Cowichan Peforming Arts Centre, Saturday, March 14

Cowichan Symphony Society concert March 27, Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

All BC Hockey provincials and playoffs. In B.C. the shutdown will affect all B.C. minor hockey associations and academies, the junior A BC Hockey League (Cowichan Valley Capitals), junior B Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League and Pacific International Junior Hockey League, along with the Western Hockey League of the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

