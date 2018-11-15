Liquor store robbery suspect arrested

The Comox Valley RCMP have identified the suspect in relation to the robbery at the Thrifty Foods Liquor store on Cliffe Avenue in Courtenay on Nov. 13.

The 29-year old Nanaimo man has been arrested and remains in custody pending a court appearance.

General duty police officers quickly attended the scene Tuesday following the robbery which occurred around 12:30 p.m., located and spoke with the victim and witnesses.

The suspect had fled the scene, but investigators were able to obtain a picture of the suspect for identification.

The Comox Valley RCMP would like to thank everyone for their assistance in this investigation.