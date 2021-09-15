Lions Ventureland Playground upgrades currently underway in Parksville

The sidewalk and play equipment upgrades planned for the Lions Ventureland Playground in the Parksville Community Park. Ground preparation will start in October and new play equipment installation is scheduled for November, 2021. (Submitted photo)

Renovations to the Ventureland Playground in the Parksville Community Park are underway.

Earlier this year, through the British Columbia Tourism Dependent Communities Fund, the City of Parksville received a grant for $315,000 for improvements to the playground.

During the upgrade project, two pieces of play equipment will be removed to facilitate the construction of a new sidewalk and installation of new equipment.

Ground preparation will start in October and new play equipment installation is scheduled for November.

Rubber surfacing will follow, weather dependent.

The new piece of play equipment, called Harbour Town, is approximately 60 feet by 60 feet (18.28 metres by 18.28 metres) and will include six slides, a pirate ship, spinner and climbing structures.

The playground piece is based on ramps and hexagonal platforms, as to foster inclusive and intergenerational play for accessibility to users of all abilities.

The design is based on a ‘ship and dock’ theme and aligns with the existing ‘marine-seashore’ theme with the rest of the playground.

