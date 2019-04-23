Lions’ Easter Sunday well past 40 year mark in Barriere

The Annual Barriere Lions Club Pancake Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt has been happening in the community for at least 40 years says Barriere's Mayor Ward Stamer, who is himself a longtime Lions Club member.

The Easter Bunny took a moment to hold 14 month old Arya Woods while mom Leah tied a bow on the youngsters Easter bonnet during the Barriere Lions Club annual Easter Egg Hunt and Pancake Breakfast event at the Barriere Ballparks Apr. 23.Jill Hayward photo.

Last Sunday’s event was blessed with clear skies, and plenty of sunshine over a large crowd of youngsters eagerly waiting for the big gate to open into the ballfield where hundreds of chocolate Easter eggs were waiting to be found. Children of all ages were quick to pick up the eggs, and then spent time visiting with a giant Easter Bunny who was also handing out chocolate eggs..

“We served up 110 breakfasts,” said Stamer, also noting the concession brought in just under $700 to be used by the Lions Club for its community support programs.