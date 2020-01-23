Lion dance, Kung Fu demonstrations celebrate Chinese New Year

A lion dance performance and a Kung Fu demonstration will take place in Chinatown at the Gates of the Harmonious Interest in Victoria on Sunday to celebrate Chinese New Year.
Sponsored by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, the event kicks off at noon to ring in the Year of the Rat.
Local merchants are encouraged to hang up an offering for the lions, as they will bring luck and prosperity. The instructors and performers are volunteers, with all the proceeds from the event going towards teaching the traditional Lion Dance and Kung Fu in Victoria.
Organizers say the free event will take place rain or shine.
