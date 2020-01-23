Lion dance, Kung Fu demonstrations celebrate Chinese New Year

Sunday's event rings in the Year of the Rat

A Lion Dance and Kung Fu demonstration will take place on Sunday to celebrate the Chinese New Year. (Black Press Media file photo)

A lion dance performance and a Kung Fu demonstration will take place in Chinatown at the Gates of the Harmonious Interest in Victoria on Sunday to celebrate Chinese New Year.

READ ALSO: Year of the Rat: Celebrate Chinese New Year with Victoria food fundraiser

Sponsored by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, the event kicks off at noon to ring in the Year of the Rat.

Local merchants are encouraged to hang up an offering for the lions, as they will bring luck and prosperity. The instructors and performers are volunteers, with all the proceeds from the event going towards teaching the traditional Lion Dance and Kung Fu in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Victoria man charged after dog stolen during break and enter killed

Organizers say the free event will take place rain or shine.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.