Link your name to the Penticton Regional Hospital

South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has launched a new Patio of Giving campaign

Carl Meadows, administrator of Penticton Regional Hospital, and Marybeth Zelent, manager of the SOS Cafe at Penticton Regional Hospital, help promote the Patio of Giving campaign launched by the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.Submitted photo

Your name can be linked with a small piece of Penticton Regional Hospital.

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation has launched a new Patio of Giving campaign to help provide medical equipment for the PRH expansion.

For a tax-deductible donation of $1,200 or $100 a month for 12 months, your name can be added onto one of 300 patio bricks to be laid near the main entrance to the new PRH tower.

However, the opportunity won’t last long. Since construction of the David E. Kampe Tower will be complete by mid-December, all engraved bricks must be confirmed by the end of August. The new hospital facility is set to open on April 29, 2019.

Carey Bornn, executive director of the SOS Medical Foundation says initial interest has been keen, with dozens of bricks already purchased.

“This is a great way to support our region’s hospital and leave a lasting tribute reflecting your support for quality healthcare at PRH,” he said.

Bricks can also be named in memory or as a tribute to a loved one. They could also make a unique Christmas gift, with various family members contributing to having the brick engraved with the family name.

Money raised through the Patio of Giving drive will be included in the medical foundation’s overall $20-million PRH equipment campaign which has now topped the $17-million mark.

To make a donation or for more information, contact the SOS Medical Foundation office at 250-492-9027. Foundation staff will also be at the Penticton Community Market on Saturday, July 21.

