Link Food Centre receives $10,000

Last week, the Link Food Centre received a $10,000 cheque from a fundraiser that employees of TC Energy and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction held. Employees of both TC Energy and PAPC were at Save-On Foods on Dec. 10 to present a cheque for $10,000 to Jane Martens with the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society, which operates the LINK in the Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)