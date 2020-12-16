Employees with TC Energy and Prime Contractor Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction (PAPC) were at Save-On-Foods Dec. 10 to present a cheque for $10,000 to Jane Martens with the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society, which operates the LINK in the Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Link Food Centre receives $10,000

Last week, the Link Food Centre received a $10,000 cheque from a fundraiser that employees of TC Energy and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction held. Employees of both TC Energy and PAPC were at Save-On Foods on Dec. 10 to present a cheque for $10,000 to Jane Martens with the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society, which operates the LINK in the Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Dec. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Last week, the Link Food Centre received a $10,000 cheque from a fundraiser that employees of TC Energy and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction held. Employees of both TC Energy and PAPC were at Save-On Foods on Dec. 10 to present a cheque for $10,000 to Jane Martens with the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society, which operates the LINK in the Lakes District. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
Structure fire in Burns Lake
Next story
Chilliwack churches continue to defy public health orders with in-person gatherings

Just Posted

Most Read