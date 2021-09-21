Line-work to close down a park and a trail in Pitt Meadows

The closure will be temporary

(City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Two locations in Pitt Meadows will see closures due to maintenenace work in the upcoming days.

According to the city, Wildwood Trails and Menzies crossing will be fully closed to public access while line painting work is completed.

The Wildwood Trail will close from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24 all day, while the Menzies Crossing will remain closed on Sept. 23 after 8 p.m.

To view a list of current projects around the community, people can visit: pittmeadows.ca/parksprojects.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News