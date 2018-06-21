Line painting Thursday, Friday on Watkiss Way at Helmcken Road

Line painting on Watkiss Way at Helmcken Road may cause some delays Thursday and Friday. (Google maps)

If you’re travelling on Watkiss Way near Helmcken Road Thursday or Friday expect some delays in the area.

The Town of View Royal issued a traffic advisory Thursday morning warning motorists that line painting crews may cause some delays.

Line painting work will be done both days and traffic control persons will be onsite to direct traffic.

Traffic Advisory: the Town of View Royal will be carrying out line painting work on Watkiss Way at Helmcken Rd on Thurs, June 21 to Fri, June 22, 2018. Traffic Control Persons will be onsite to direct traffic. Expect delays.#yyjtraffic — Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) June 21, 2018

