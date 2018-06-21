Line painting on Watkiss Way at Helmcken Road may cause some delays Thursday and Friday. (Google maps)

Line painting Thursday, Friday on Watkiss Way at Helmcken Road

Expect some delays

  • Jun. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

If you’re travelling on Watkiss Way near Helmcken Road Thursday or Friday expect some delays in the area.

The Town of View Royal issued a traffic advisory Thursday morning warning motorists that line painting crews may cause some delays.

Line painting work will be done both days and traffic control persons will be onsite to direct traffic.

