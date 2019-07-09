‘Line of death’ funeral planned for Surrey firefighter who had occupational cancer

William (Bill) Robertson was badge #53 with the local firefighters union

Retired Surrey firefighter William (Bill) Robertson, seen here in an undated photo, died on June 30. (Photo: Surrey Fire Fighters’ Association)

A “line of duty” funeral service will be held for a Surrey firefighter on Monday (July 15).

Retired battalion chief William (Bill) Robertson died on June 30 after battling occupational cancer multiple myeloma, according to Surrey Fire Fighters’ Association. He was 76.

“Bill was badge #53,” reads a post on the association’s Facebook page.

“He was hired on October 1st, 1972 and retired on Jan 31st, 2003. He served as a professional Fire Fighter for over 30 years beginning his career as fire fighter, then promoted to captain and finally retired as a Battalion Chief. He was born on June 25th 1943.

“Bill’s son Owen followed in the footsteps of his father by being hired as a professional Fire Fighter with the Coquitlam Fire Service. Chief Robertson was 76 years old and will be missed by all.”

Robertson’s funeral will start at 10 a.m. Monday at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, 10238 168 St., Surrey, followed by a wake at IAFF Local 1271’s newly renovated hall in Port Kells, at 18922 88th Ave.