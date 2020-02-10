Limited visibility, fog on Vernon highways

DriveBC cameras show highways around Vernon, including Hwy. 97, has limited visibility due to fog. (DriveBC)

Motorists urged to use headlights, drive to conditions

Motorists are reminded to turn on headlights this morning as portions of Highway 97 and Highway 97A are foggy, limiting visibility.

“Please turn all lights n to be seen from front and rear and drive to the condition of the roads,” Aim Roads wrote in a post to social media.

DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with fog between Crystal Waters Road and Grandview Flats Road North for 37.5 kilometres — 13 km south of Coldstream. Some spots may be slippery.

Highway 97 between Grandview Flats and Monte Creek for 69.5 km are reported to be slippery in sections.

Highway 6 between 25 Avenue and North Fork Road from Vernon to Cherryville is reported to have slippery sections, as well.

Limited visibility is reported between Enderby and Sicamous on Highway 97A.

