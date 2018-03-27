Likely wolf skeletons dumped by logging road west of Campbell River

Approximately 18 wolf or cougar skeletons have been dumped at a popular dumping site off the Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River.

Rick Perry discovered 18 or so of these skeletons at a dumping site on the Duncan Bay Main logging road west of Campbell River. Photo by Rick Perry

Rick Perry was riding his motorcycle down the Duncan Bay Main on Friday, March 23 when he came across a bear skeleton first, then a few deer and elk skeletons but it was the biggest group of skeletons that mystified him. Laying on the ground appeared to be about 20 dog skeletons.

“It seemed out of place because there was so many in one spot,” Perry said. “They had long tails, they had claws and they didn’t have hooved feet.”

The heads have been removed from the skeletons. Perry counted 18 skeletons but there may have been more in an area that is popular for dumping trash. The dumping area was about 10 km south of Willis Road. Perry posted pictures on social media hoping somebody could explain the skeletons but responses ranged from the city dumping road kill to dog fighting rings to trappers or taxidermists.

Karn said CO Hilgemann investigated the site and concluded the skeletons were most likely wolves or cougars from a legal hunt but were disposed of contrary to hunting guidelines. Wolf and cougar seasons are open right now.

“They were dumped along the Duncan Bay Road in Campbell River and the area is well used by people (for dumping) but there’s no evidence to suggest unlawful activity,” Karn said. “It is important that people dump carcasses away from places were people live, towns, what have you, and out of sight.

“In this case, obviously, it wasn’t the best place to do it.”

Karn indicated that no further investigation would be conducted.

Perry, a Powell River resident planning to move to Campbell River soon, often rides his motorbike along logging roads and quite often sees garbage dumped in sites like this one in the Willis Road and Highway 19 area west of Campbell River.

Perry was disgusted by the garbage but it’s not uncommon. However, his first reaction to the skeletons was puzzlement.

“I just thought it was very strange more than anything,” Perry said.