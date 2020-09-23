Dawson Road Maintenance will be doing some repairs of the Likely Bridge between Oct. 5 and 19, resulting in some daily closures. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Likely Bridge slated for repairs in October

Dawson Road Maintenance will be doing the work

The Likely Bridge is scheduled for bridge maintenance from Oct. 5 to 19 for cap replacement and major re-decking.

As a result there will be bridge closures from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Dawson Road Maintenance will be doing the work.

Drivers are also reminded that winter tire and chain requirements go into effect on Oct. 1. for all highways designated as winter tire/ chain routes.

According to DriveBC, pavement patching is underway 39 to 46 kilometres west of Tatla Lake on Highway 20and utility work is underway 15 kilometres west of Anahim Lake.

Road construction continues 28 to 29 kilometres north of Wildwood on Highway 97 until Friday Oct. 16.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
UPDATE: Suspect who once killed a man in jail was arrested in Chilliwack after truck fire
Next story
Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Just Posted

Most Read