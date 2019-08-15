Opportunities to hear an emerging artist pianist don't happen every day but such a young person will be performing in the Prince Charles Theatre Aug. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

Emerging pianist Henry From will be performing at the Prince Charles Theatre August 18 at 2:30 (Photo submitted)

Like a gourmet meal to the taste buds, this concert promises to be a feast for the ears.

Henry From has accomplished a lot in his fifteen years. At age 13 he passed the Royal Conservatory of Music exams for the Associate of the Royal Conservatory of Toronto performance diploma.

Last fall he won first prize at the Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal Manulife Music Competition in Montreal in piano for youngsters aged 17 and under. For this contest, he performed Ravel’s Piano Concerto.

A seasoned traveler, From has performed in Israel and Poland as well as Canada and the U.S.

“One thing that has always struck me about Henry, even from the first moment I ever heard him play, is how everything he does is done with deep care, intellect and consideration,” said From’s piano teacher, Amanda Chan.

Pair this with his unwavering commitment and dedication and there is no denying he stands out as an artist, already at such a young age.”

From’s recital for us will be chosen from his extensive repertory which includes music by Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart, Chopin, Ravel, Khachaturian, Scriabin, and Sibelius.

Enjoy and be inspired by From’s music. Admission is by donation. Proceeds from the concert will be used for Creston Valley Music Teacher’s Association bursaries.