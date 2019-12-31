Hundreds of North Okanagan residents were without power the morning of Dec. 31, 2019. (BC Hydro)

Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

Heavy snow, downed lines and car accidents cause outages across region

  • Dec. 31, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 10:48 a.m.

Around 26,000 BC Hudro customers in Chase, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, 100 Mile House and Vernon were left in the dark after last night’s heavy and wet snow fall.

Currently all available BC Hydro crews are responding to incidents and are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

UPDATE: 10:19 a.m.

An additional 712 BC Hydro customers east of Enderby on Mabel Lake Road have had their power knocked out due to heavy snow.

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

BC Hydro has reported two new outages blacking out 2,801 customers in the Enderby area leaving almost the entire city in the dark.

Severe weather is behind the outages and crews are reportedly on their way.

ORIGINAL:

Several power outages are affecting BC Hydro customers in the North Okanagan.

More than 1,700 customers were affected in Vernon between Highway 97 and up Silver Star Road. Stores including Home Depot and Superstore were without power while the utility investigated the cause.

Between Falkland and Armstrong, a motor vehicle accident has downed lines on Highway 97 affecting 157 customers.

Twenty-four customers are without power in the 0-200 block of Brookfield Road near Lumby.

More than 100 residents north of Staines Road in Cherryville are in the dark due to a downed wire.

A power outage is affecting around 65 customers north of Enderby Mabel Lake Road.

Less than five customers are without lights this morning in the 10900 block of Coldstream Creek Road. The utility is investigating the cause.

