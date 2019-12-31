Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

Heavy snow, downed lines and car accidents cause outages across region

Hundreds of North Okanagan residents were without power the morning of Dec. 31, 2019. (BC Hydro)

UPDATE: 10:48 a.m.

Around 26,000 BC Hudro customers in Chase, Kamloops, Salmon Arm, 100 Mile House and Vernon were left in the dark after last night’s heavy and wet snow fall.

Currently all available BC Hydro crews are responding to incidents and are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Last night's heavy and wet snowfall caused extensive outages in the southern Interior today, particularly near #ChaseBC, #Kamloops, #VernonBC #SalmonArm and #100MileHouse, leaving 26,000 customers without power. pic.twitter.com/FUsl1vLpmp — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

UPDATE: 10:19 a.m.

An additional 712 BC Hydro customers east of Enderby on Mabel Lake Road have had their power knocked out due to heavy snow.

Heavy snow has left 712 customers without power, east of #Enderby. Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/UJF8CFNvEO pic.twitter.com/0O4MIAWIPl — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

UPDATE 9:42 a.m.

BC Hydro has reported two new outages blacking out 2,801 customers in the Enderby area leaving almost the entire city in the dark.

Severe weather is behind the outages and crews are reportedly on their way.

Severe weather has caused a pair of new outages in the #Enderby area, affecting 2,801 customers. Crews are on their way. Updates here: https://t.co/N5vyNvUeBT pic.twitter.com/JWgVdCD1D2 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

ORIGINAL:

Several power outages are affecting BC Hydro customers in the North Okanagan.

More than 1,700 customers were affected in Vernon between Highway 97 and up Silver Star Road. Stores including Home Depot and Superstore were without power while the utility investigated the cause.

Crews are arriving to the scene of an outage affecting 1,704 customers in #VernonBC. The cause is still under investigation. Updates here: https://t.co/tM0Pv6lNTI pic.twitter.com/CbtiO4ZOhD — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 31, 2019

Between Falkland and Armstrong, a motor vehicle accident has downed lines on Highway 97 affecting 157 customers.

Twenty-four customers are without power in the 0-200 block of Brookfield Road near Lumby.

More than 100 residents north of Staines Road in Cherryville are in the dark due to a downed wire.

A power outage is affecting around 65 customers north of Enderby Mabel Lake Road.

Less than five customers are without lights this morning in the 10900 block of Coldstream Creek Road. The utility is investigating the cause.

