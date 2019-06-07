Lightning suspected cause of Read Island wildfire

Helicopters and fire crews were called out to a one hectare fire on Read Island on Friday. BC Wildfire Service map

Two helicopters and two three-person crews were dispatched to a one-hectare wildfire on Read Island northeast of Campbell River on Friday.

BC Wildfire spokesperson Donna MacPherson said the suspected cause of the fire is lighting. There is no threat to people or homes and MacPherson said the fire crews are “making really good progress.”

