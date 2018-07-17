Lightning strikes West Kelowna condo

Fire crews were called to a building on Carrington Road Tuesday night

Lightning reportedly struck a building on Carrington Road in West Kelowna, Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the area about 9 p.m.

It’s unclear if the building had to be evacuated.

A thunderstorm brought lightning and rain to the Okanagan Tuesday evening, sparking 13 fires in the Central Okanagan and Similkameen.

