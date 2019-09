A home is on fire in Peachland following a lightning strike

Lightning struck a home in Peachland, Tuesday evening.

Fire crews are on scene of what is being reported as a structure and grass fire on Vernon Avenue.

The lightning struck the home sometime around 6:30 p.m.

Residents in Peachland are reporting visible flame from Princeton Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

More to come.

