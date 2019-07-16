Lightning strike knocks out Bradford Wells in Barriere

On Tuesday, July 16, the District of Barriere sent out notification to Barriere residents that the community was once again on STAGE 2 Watering Restrictions effective immediately due to a lightning strike, which impacts the entire municipal water system.

“Due to a recent lightning strike one of our new Bradford wells has failed and needs to be repaired,” says the notice, “Until this well is brought back on line both Bradford wells will be offline.”

With the two Bradford wells offline it means the community will be relying on only one well. In order to not over pump this one well, STAGE 2 watering restrictions are once again in effect.

The notice reminds residents that watering, as defined below, is limited, as usual, to Even property addresses on Even numbered days, Odd addresses on Odd numbered days (6-10am and 6-10pm).

STAGE 2, which is implemented in times of stress on the Water System means Hand Watering Only. During Stage 2, no person shall: i) use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs; or, ii) wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces. During Stage 2 a person may: i) water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by a handheld container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle, but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days. Watering of newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables is permitted if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during installation and for the following 24 hours. You can wash a vehicle with water using a hand-held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle, and at commercial car washes. You can top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain.

This Water Conservation Restriction is effective until further notice. If you have any questions concerning this advisory, please contact the District of Barriere office at 250-672- 9751. You can also check the District of Barriere website for updates before you water at www.barriere.ca