Lightning starts more than a dozen fires on the Island, including another near Nanaimo

Blackjack Creek fire west of the city noted by B.C. Wildfire Service on Saturday

The rain was needed; the lightning strikes weren’t.

As a storm made its way down Vancouver Island on Saturday, more than a dozen new fires were sparked, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Most of those fires broke out in the north Island, but there was one recorded start near Nanaimo, located at Blackjack Creek near Boomerang Lake west of the city.

Coastal Fire Centre said yesterday that most of the new fires on the north Island were in remote areas and the Nanaimo Lakes fire, with its proximity to residences, would remain well-resourced. To read that article, click here.

Donna MacPherson, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre, said she wanted to repeat the message that enough is enough when it comes to person-caused fires.

“We had a pretty harsh week last week and all the fires were started by people and all of them didn’t need to happen,” she said. “As we’re going into a lightning storm, and we’re going to be getting lots of fires … we need people to be extra careful.

“Although the temperatures have gone down and we’ve got a little bit of precipitation, we’re looking at the temperatures to rebound into warm and dry again next week.”

MacPherson said the forecasts don’t call for any more appreciable amounts of rain until at least Aug. 20.

“We’ve got a ways to go before summer’s done, so we need people to think carefully,” she said.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Households near the Nanaimo Lakes fire were taken off of evacuation alert.

The Regional District of Nanaimo announced Saturday afternoon that it was rescinding an evacuation order for 77 addresses, and downgrading an evacuation order to an evacuation alert for another area closer to the Nanaimo Lakes wildfire.

B.C. Wildfire Service reported Saturday afternoon that the fire is now at 182 hectares with 40 per cent containment.

For the story, click here.

