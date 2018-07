Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

Two wildfires have been sparked near Vernon.

Firefighters are on scene actioning a blaze in the BX, believed to be in the Tilicum area.

Another fire is believed to have been sparked in the hills behind East Hill.

The fires were sparked by Tuesday night’s lightning storm.

More details will be posted as they become available.

