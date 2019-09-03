BC Wildfire map of blazes near Princeton

Lightning sparks two fires in the Similkameen

BC Wildfire Service is reporting two blazes near Princeton

Two new fires have sparked in the Similkameen region.

Both of the blazes started Tuesday evening and are believed to be lightning caused.

A fire Southwest of Dry Lake is estimated to be .01 hectares in size, as is a blaze near Black Mines Rd.

Environment Canada is forecasting a thunderstorm for the area and rain has been falling for the last hour in Princeton.

Lightning sparked a 2 hectare fire sparked 10 km north of Keremeos Tuesday afternoon. Seven BC Wildfire crew are on scene of that blaze.

