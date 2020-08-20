Lightning sparks small fire near Cherryville lake

A spot-sized wildfire was sparked by lightning north of Sugar Lake Tuesday, Aug. 18. (BC Wildfire Service map)

A spot sized fire is out of control north of Cherryville’s Sugar Lake.

The lightning-caused fire is 21 kilometres north of the northern tip of the lake.

“It’s classified as out of control but there’s no structures that are threatened,” fire information officer Kyla Fraser said.

The classification is due to the fact that the blaze is located in steep terrain that is difficult to access.

Three firefighters are at the fire, which is 0.009 hectares and was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 18.

