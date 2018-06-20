Lightning sparks handful of fires in Cariboo region

So far none are larger than two hectares

The Cariboo Fire Centre confirmed Wednesday there are a 'handful of new fires' as a result of the lightning system that's moved through the region, however nothing of major significance yet. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Lightning has sparked four new fires in the Cariboo region, however, none of the them are larger than two hectares, said Ryan Turcot, information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“We’ve had significant lightning in the last 24 hours, even in the last two hours,” Turcot said Wednesday afternoon. “There are four other wildfires in the region, but we have yet to determine the cause of them.”

A total of 60 firefighters and air tankers have been deployed to action the fires, including one south of Williams Lake near Dog Creek, he confirmed.

Earlier Wednesday, Turcot told the Tribune a wildfire near Tatla Lake, west of Williams Lake, that was approximately 50 hectares in size was fully contained.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for the Cariboo region, with a chance of showers and thundershowers in the forecast for Thursday.