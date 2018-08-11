Lightning sparks 20 new fires in West Kootenay

Lightning sparked about 20 new fires in the West Kootenay Saturday, August 11 including one in Syringa Creek Provincial Park.

Rossland area:

Three to the southwest (Big Sheep Creek, Iron Creek)

Two west (Iron Creek #1, South of Old Glory

Old Glory Mountain

Mud Lake

Castlegar area:

Syringa Creek Provincial Park

Two on Deer Park Forest Service Road

South of Renata

Moberly Creek, west of Castlegar

Valhalla Provincial Park area:

Gimly Trailhead

Sandy Creek

Slocan Lake, north of the park

Other areas:

Three at Big Sister Mountain

Burton, Scalping Knife

Four fires north of Grand Forks

Area Restriction put in place

An area restriction has been put in place for the Blacktail Mountain wildfire in Kokanee Glacier Park, about eight kilometres southeast of Silverton. This area restriction applies to the entire Silverton Creek drainage, including Idaho Peak.

A detailed map of this closure is available online.

A second area restriction was put in place for the Goldstream River wildfire located about 70 kilometres northwest of Revelstoke and about 5.5 kilometres east of Highway 23. This area restriction applies to the entire Groundhog Basin, immediately north of the French Forest Service Road and extending north to Old Camp Creek. A detailed map of this closure is available online.

Under these orders and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter these restricted areas, unless the person first receives written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, or enters the area only in the course of:

* travelling to or from his or her residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

* using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

* travelling as a person acting in an official capacity as defined in Section 56 of the Wildfire Act; or

* travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression or enforcement patrol activities.

Report a wildfire or open burning violation by calling 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories visit bcwildfire.ca.

Highway 3 closure

Also on Saturday, Highway 3 was closed due to wildfire activity at the Blazed Creek Fire.

Later in the day the closure was changed to a travel advisory from the junction with Highway 6 to the junction with Highway 21.

Drive BC says, “Possible sudden closures due to wildfire activity. Travellers are advised to be prepared for an extended delay or closure.”