Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Smoke rises over the southwest part of Mount Bastion. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

After a brief but intense burst of lightining strike hit the Salmon Arm area, BC Forestry crews are responding to multiple fire reports. crews have been alerted to a fire on Mount Bastion. Smoke can be seen rising from the southwest side of Bastion.

An aircraft was seen circing the column of smoke.

more to come.