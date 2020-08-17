Lightning fills the Vancouver Island night sky

The Vancouver Island sky put on quite a show Sunday night.

Here’s a selection of photos sent over from readers across the region from the summer storm on Aug. 16.

This week doesn’t look quite as spectacular, with a mix of sun and showers on the horizon. Here’s your forecast:

Monday, Aug. 17:

Partly cloudy, 25 C. Clear overnight at around 16 degrees.

Tuesday, Aug. 18:

Mainly sunny, 24 C, but feels like 28 C. Will get down to around 15 C at night.

Wednesday, Aug. 19:

A chance of showers, under 5 mm of precipitation expected if so. 22 C, feels like 25 C. 16 C at night.

Thursday, Aug. 20:

Rain – between 25 and 35 mm. 20 C, but feels like 22 C. 17 C at night.

Friday, Aug 21:

Rain again, this time between 5 and 10 mm. 20 C, but feels like 22 C. Night dropping down to 14 C.

Saturday, Aug. 22:

Back to sunshine. 19 C, feels like 20 C. 14 C overnight.

Sunday, Aug. 23:

Similar to Saturday, with a mix of sun and cloud at 20 C. 14 C overnight.

NEWS staff

