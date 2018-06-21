Lightning causes several new fires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Williams Lake, threat will be heavy rainfall

After a lightning storm swept through region Wednesday, there are several new fires within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Lightning is suspected to have caused many of the fires, which are all under a hectare in size except for a 1.2 hectare fire at Alkali Lake.

The fires are in the areas of Gibraltar Mine, Big Lake, Rose Lake, Spokin Lake, Spout Lake, Chimney Lake, Alkali Lake, Dog Creek Road and the Meldrum Creek area.

There is only one fire of note in the province currently. A 20-hectare wildfire caused by lightning Wednesday is currently burning out of control about 28 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, west of Tunka Lake.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Cariboo today.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain. The strong upper ridge of high pressure has moved into Alberta which has caused the airmass to become moist and unstable over the B.C. Interior. The main thunderstorm threat will be rainfall rates of up to 25 mm in one hour due to the slow motion of the storms. In northeast B.C. the threat of severe thunderstorms should be confined near the Rockies where there is also the risk of wind gusts up to 90 km/h.”

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms near noon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for clouds and a 70 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening. Low 14.