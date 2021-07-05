Lightning is responsible for a fire burning near Nevertouch Lake, northeast of Big White. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Lightning causes new wildfire northeast of Big White

Blaze discovered on Monday, July 5

  • Jul. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Lighting has been deemed the cause of a new wildfire northeast of Big White.

The fire was discovered on Monday, July 5. The BC Wildfire Service places it southeast of Nevertouch Lake and estimates it to be at .01 hectares.

More to come.

