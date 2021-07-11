Lightning causes new fire near Oliver

The Blind Creek fire between Oliver and Cawston is listed at 0.2 ha

New fire at Blind Creek between Oliver and Cawston on Sunday, July 11m 2021. (BC WIldfire)

A new fire has started in Oliver at Blind Creek on Sunday.

The BC Wildfire Services dashboard says the new fire was caused by lightning and is 0.2 hectares in size.

Local residents are taking to social media saying that helicopters are filling up their water buckets at Maden Lake.

It appears Blind Creek is between Mount Kobau and Cawston.

There have been 57 new fires in the last two days. Luckily, the fast-moving fire in Vernon has been brought under control and evacuation orders were rescinded on Saturday.

