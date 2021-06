BC Wildfire Service says the 0.5 fire isn't near any structures

Firefighters are on the scene at a small wildfire near of Balfour caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire Service said Wednesday evening the 0.5 hectare fire was located approximately four kilometres north of Balfour. The firefighters were being support by a helicopter and air tanker.

The service said the fire is not located near any structures.

Nelson Star