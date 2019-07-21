Lighthouse Community Hall to get new $40K roof

The roof of the Lighthouse Community Centre is 20 years old and needs to be replaced. — LCCS photo

The roof replacement on the Lighthouse Community Hall is one of several projects the Regional District of Nanaimo has approved for Community Works Fund this year.

The Lighthouse Community Centre Society, which manages and looks after the hall, has been scrambling to raise close to $40,000 to replace the 20-year-old roof, which has moss growth all over.

The work is going to get some financial help through the CWF.

Under the renewed Gas Tax Agreement between the Union of British Columbia Municipalities, and the 2014-2024 CWF agreement between the RDN and Union of BC Municipalties, as well as from the that took effect on April 1, 2014, local governments will receive annual transfers of funds to be applied on local priorities and to improve public infrastructure.

This RDN this year based on per capita amounts for the electoral area population, is expected to receive $1,744,404 before interest. Each electoral area is allocated funds based on population.

Electoral Area H (Bowser, Qualicum Bay, Deep Bay) has projects totalling $352,264 this year that include the new roof for the Lighthouse Community Centre. It currently has CWF balance totaling $212,201 and this year will receive $167,100 to be spent on the Lighthouse Community Centre roof ($40,000); Tulnuxkw Lelum Bowser Cultural Learning Space ($8,615); Bowser Sewer Servicing Outfall Design and Service Establishment ($153,649); and Deep Bay Improvement District Critical Drinking Water Infrastructure ($150,000).

In other areas in District 69, Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) will receive $263,313 to add to its CWF balance of $937,175. It has budgets projects totalling $954,758 that include Nanoose Bay Water Quality/Quantity Monitoring Program ($31,000); Nanoose Bay Peninsula Water Service Pump Station ($778,758); Stone Lake Natural Playground ($50,000); EA E Jack Bagley Multi-Sport Site ($30,000); EA E Nanoose Road Park Upgrade ($5,000); and Nanoose Place Solar System and Landscaping ($60,000).

Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington, Whiskey Creek, Meadowood) has budgeted $1,378,962 for projects this year. It will received $326,113 to add to its CWF balance of $2,137,413 to cover projects that include Whiskey Creek Water System Upgrades ($393,962); Meadowood Community Rec Centre ($915,000); Melrose Place Water Reservoir Replacement ($60,000); and David Lundine Trail ($10,000).

Electroal Area G (French Creek, San Pareil, Little Qualicum) will be allocated $315,178 this year to add to its blanace of $2,094,125. It’s total budget for projects this year is $313,611 that include Little Qualicum Hall Capital Upgrades ($163,700); Water Service Areas Planning ($14,981); San Pareil Water Service expansion ($12,525); French Creek Water Well Head Upgrade ($25,000); San Pareil Water Service Meter/Well Capital projects ($37,404); EA G Surfside Water Reservoir Upgrade ($55,000); and French Creek Highway Bridge Street Lights ($5,000).

The use of Community Works Fund, allows for projects in electoral areas to be completed without having to introduce significant tax increases.

