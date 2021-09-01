boat

Light up the lake boat parade at Spirit Square

Eight boats participated in the the light up the lake boat parade on Aug. 25, organized by the tourism centre of the Village of Burns Lake. The event had over 100 people in attendance. In addition to the dressed up boats, there was live music from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as several food vendors and games set up in the field at Spirit Square. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

  • Sep. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Eight boats participated in the the light up the lake boat parade on Aug. 25, organized by the tourism centre of the Village of Burns Lake. The event had over 100 people in attendance. In addition to the dressed up boats, there was live music from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as several food vendors and games set up in the field at Spirit Square. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

 

boat

boat

boat

boat

Previous story
Prince Rupert curbside recycling program to partially begin

Just Posted