Light snow, cold temps called for just before Christmas in Metro Vancouver

Snow melting Tuesday but back on Thursday, as mercury drops

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It may not be the white Christmas from 2016, but the few days before the big day could mean a slush Christmas, just to get everyone in the mood.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement early Monday calling for snow at the higher levels of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday, with more flurries possible on Thursday. Then it could turn colder after that for a few days.

Most of Tuesday’s snow should melt away, however, “a little snow is likely Thursday over the mainland coast as an arctic front drops down from the BC Interior,” says Environment Canada.

“The arctic front will usher in much colder air for the rest of the week.”

By Friday night, the lows will drop to between -5 C and -10 C across the south coast. Daytime highs on Saturday will struggle to reach the freezing mark, it adds.

East Vancouver Island and Victoria are expected to get more of the white stuff.

