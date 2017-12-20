Light fixture thrown through library window

A window was smashed, triggering an alarm at the Keremeos Library Monday

On the same night the vehicles of firefighters were ransacked the Keremeos library was broken into.

Librarian Debra Holley told the Review she received a call from the alarm company around 8:50 p.m. Monday night.

She and her husband drove into Keremeos from their home to check things out.

“Someone smashed a window in the kids area. I called the police. There was glass all over the children’s section. It was a big cleanup,” she said.

Holley didn’t think anything was taken from the library. Police found a large light fixture on a bottom shelf near the window that they thought was used to break the window as it wasn’t in the library before.

“Nothing was taken. Everything is locked away at night so there isn’t anything really to take as far as money or anything else like that. Maybe the person wanted somewhere warm to sleep and the alarm scared them off. It is quite loud outside,” she said.

Holley spent hours cleaning up the glass with her husband Monday night and securing the area of the broken window.

More cleanup was done the next morning before the library opened. A glass company fixed the window Tuesday.

Just about 50 feet away at the fire hall the same evening several vehicles rummaged through and items taken as firefighters were out at a dangerous call.

The firefighters were called to Nickel Plate Road just outside Hedley around 6:45 p.m. to help extricate a man in a truck that left the roadway and fallen down the mountainside about 200 feet.

Firefighters were at the scene working under dangerous conditions for several hours.

They came back to find their vehicles rummaged through and from one a children’s backpack and a duffle bag were missing.

Anyone with information about these incidents are urged to contact the RCMP.

