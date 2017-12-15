Light a Bulb campaign target short

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Light a Bulb campaign chairperson Dr. Curtis Mohamed hopes the community will come through with $75,000 to help reach the fundraising goal of $250,000. (VJHF photo)Dr. Curtis Mohamed

With only 10 days until Christmas, Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb Campaign is $75,000 short of its $250,000 goal.

“It’s a challenge to raise such a significant amount in a short time, but we are optimistic that our community will once again come through for this important campaign,” said campaign chairperson Dr. Curtis Mohamed.

Many businesses, individuals and community groups have contributed to the campaign, which is raising funds to purchase cancer screening equipment for the ambulatory care unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“The support we receive all year from our community is heartwarming and encouraging to us. We are hopeful that community members who have yet to donate will consider the urgent need to replace our fleet of endoscopes for cancer detection at VJH,” said Mohamed.

Colon cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed forms of cancer, affecting one-in-six people in British Columbia. In its early stages, there are often no symptoms, which is why screening is so important. Screening can detect the early warning signs of colon cancer and save lives.

Thanks to skilled surgeons and excellent hospital staff care, VJH has one of the best survival rates for colon cancer in the province.

VJH Foundation is gratefully accepting donations to Light a Bulb until Dec. 31.

To help the foundation light the hospital tree, you can make a secure donation online at vjhfoundation.org, call 250-558-1362 or mail your cheque attention VJH Foundation, 2101-32nd Street, Vernon BC V1T 5L2.