Lift each other up, theme of Pink Shirt Day

“Lift each other up,” is the theme of this year’s Pink Shirt Day, Wednesday.

The government has also announced today as Diversity and Acceptance Day, highlighting its commitment to a safe and inclusive province, it said in a news release.

“I feel proud to stand together with B.C.’s courageous young people today, as we all work together to celebrate diversity and acceptance and say no to bullying,” said Premier John Horgan. “Bullying in all forms is unacceptable, whether it’s online or face to face. We need strong communities within our schools where no student feels alone.

“By working together to protect and support each other with kindness, tolerance and acceptance, we’re building a safer B.C. for everyone.”

Horgan and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, and MLAs were joined at the legislature by Tru Wilson, transgender advocate; Carol Todd, parent and founder of the Amanda Todd Legacy Society; Travis Price, co-founder of Pink Shirt Day; and local students.

“We all have a role to play in making sure students feel safe in the classroom, at home and online. If we work together, we can help students feel safe and encourage respectful behaviour toward others,” said Fleming.

“Together, we must actively work to ‘Lift Each Other Up’ in times when it is needed the most. Positive actions are needed in creating a society of respect and understanding,” Todd said.

“Pink Shirt Day allows us to make these changes for good by asking, ‘Who can I lift up to make a better tomorrow?’ and knowing that this is helping someone. For today, and all the other days that follow, creating positive actions that make a difference is what is important and what is needed.”

